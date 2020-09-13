Torchy’s Taco opens new location in Memorial City

HOUSTON – Austin-based Torchy’s Taco opened a new location Wednesday in Memorial City. The new restaurant is at 1035 Gessner Road, Suite A.

Customers can enjoy signature items such as tacos, queso and margaritas. The restaurant features a full bar and a patio area.

Memorial City Construction Phase Shoutout to all the talented people who made our newest Memorial City Location come to life! Posted by Torchy's Tacos Memorial City on Thursday, September 10, 2020

This grand opening represents Torchy’s 18th location in the Houston area, which is the most outside of Austin.

The chain plans to follow all health and safety measures, such as team wellness checks, face masks and social distancing.

The location is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.