2 Houston-area public school districts named ‘best in-state employers,’ according to Forbes

HOUSTON – Two Houston-area public school districts, Katy and Clear Creek ISDs, were named as one of the country’s best in-state employers, according to Forbes Magazine’s second annual ranking of America’s Best Employers by State.

Katy ISD was ranked No. 2 while Clear Creek ISD was at No. 65 out of the 100 employers included. This marks the second time Katy ISD made this list, ranking as No. 22 best employers to work for in Texas.

San Antonio-based H-E-B with about 90,000 employees was the No. 1 employers on the Texas list.

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to pinpoint those organizations liked best by employees. The lists, one for each of the 50 states plus the District of Columbia, was completed by 80,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees.

Surveys were conducted on a rolling basis from October 2019 to May 2020, and responses regarding the same employers were compared throughout the process, so as to account for any statistically significant variations in the results collected before and after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Forbes.

To view the full list or check out other states, please visit here.