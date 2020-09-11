90ºF

Texas

Texas sending firefighters to help battle wildfires in California

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: Wildfires, Greg Abbott, Houston Fire Department, California
A firefighter battles the Creek Fire as it threatens homes in the Cascadel Woods neighborhood of Madera County, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A firefighter battles the Creek Fire as it threatens homes in the Cascadel Woods neighborhood of Madera County, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) (Noah Berger)

HOUSTON – Firefighters and support personnel across the state of Texas are being deployed to parts of California to help battle the devastating wildfires, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday.

Abbott said approximately 190 firefighters, 50 fire trucks and 10 command vehicles from 56 fire departments in the state were sent to the West Coast on Friday. In August, the governor deployed 44 firefighters, 10 fire trucks and two command vehicles to the region.

The Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System will help mobilize those resources from the departments across the state.

“Texas is ready to answer the call for help when disaster strikes -- whether it’s here in the Lone Star State or across the country,” Abbott said. “I thank the brave men and women serving in our fire departments across Texas for stepping up to help Californians in need as these fires continue to burn. I ask all Texans to join me and Cecilia in prayer for the courageous firefighters battling these wildfires, as well as for those who have been affected by this disaster.”

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: