HOUSTON – Take a look at how Precinct 4 constable deputies made one Houston boy’s birthday a memorable one.

Precinct 4 deputies Derousse and Marroquin attended a very special parade for Trace, who just celebrated his 8th birthday.

The department shared videos wishing Trace a Happy Birthday. As you can see, he was all smiles.

