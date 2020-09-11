Innocent man dies after racing driver crashes into his truck, deputies say

HOUSTON – An innocent man is dead after deputies said a car racing another one going nearly 100 miles per hour crashed into him Thursday.

Deputies said the incident happened on Cutten Road near Cypress Creek Parkway in northwest Harris County around 6:45 p.m.

According to investigators, a Dodge Charger was racing another car when it hit the back of a truck, pushing it into a building pillar and killing the driver.

The driver and passenger in the charger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, deputies said.

Deputies said the driver is facing several charges. Authorities are still looking for the driver of the other vehicle, which they believe is a black Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Harris County Sheriff’s Office.