Houston car dealership comes together to help victims of Hurricane Laura

HOUSTON – More than 115 employees at Gulfgate Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram braved the heat Thursday to pack two large trucks full of relief supplies for the people of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

“We had to do this, it’s important," said James Davis, President of Gulfgate Dodge. “I was affected by Harvey and I remember well how a lot of people in Louisiana came to our rescue when we needed some help, so it was my pleasure to be able to return the favor.”

With the help of salespeople, mechanics, secretaries and the members of the Hell Raisers Challenger Club of Houston, Davis and his team organized a donation drive to buy what is needed so desperately in Lake Charles.

Namely, Cleaning products, canned foods, clothing, diapers, soap, shampoo and especially water.

Managers of the project decided that Davis would pay to fill one truck and the employees would fill the other.

Tracy Faultry is one of the people who helped organize the effort.

She has a 91-year-old aunt who lost her home in the storm.

“It looked like a bomb went off in her neighborhood, everything is destroyed," Faultry said. “The damage is overwhelming, so this is personal for me.”

All the items are being delivered to a church in Lake Charles where they will be distributed to the people who lost so much.