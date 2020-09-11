Ask 2: When will ballots be sent to those who applied to vote by mail for the November election?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: When will ballots be sent to those who applied to vote by mail for the November election?

Answer: Ballots will be mailed to domestic voters who have submitted their application beginning in mid-September.

Voters who submit an application after mid-September will have their ballot mailed to them within seven days of their application being received.

Voters outside the United States will be mailed their ballot on or before September 26 or within seven days of their application being received.

As a reminder, mail delivery in Texas is currently experiencing delays. Harris County Clerk’s Office urges voters to take this into consideration when sending Vote by Mail application or ballot in order for the documents to be processed and counted.

Ballot by mail applications must be received by the Harris County Clerk’s Office no later than Friday, October 23.

Completed ballots must be postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, and received no later than 5 p.m. the following day to the address indicated on the return envelope.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.