90ºF

Local News

Ask 2: When will ballots be sent to those who applied to vote by mail for the November election?

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Local, Ask 2, Voting by Mail, Vote 2020, Election 2020
Election workers sort vote-by-mail ballots for the presidential primary at King County Elections in Renton, Washington on March 10, 2020. (Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP) (Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)
Election workers sort vote-by-mail ballots for the presidential primary at King County Elections in Renton, Washington on March 10, 2020. (Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP) (Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images) (JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty Images)

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: When will ballots be sent to those who applied to vote by mail for the November election?

Answer: Ballots will be mailed to domestic voters who have submitted their application beginning in mid-September.

Voters who submit an application after mid-September will have their ballot mailed to them within seven days of their application being received.

Voters outside the United States will be mailed their ballot on or before September 26 or within seven days of their application being received.

As a reminder, mail delivery in Texas is currently experiencing delays. Harris County Clerk’s Office urges voters to take this into consideration when sending Vote by Mail application or ballot in order for the documents to be processed and counted.

Ballot by mail applications must be received by the Harris County Clerk’s Office no later than Friday, October 23.

Completed ballots must be postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, and received no later than 5 p.m. the following day to the address indicated on the return envelope.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.

_

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: