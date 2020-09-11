Ask 2: Is it safe to bring my dog to a dog park?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Is it safe to bring my dog to a dog park?

Answer: According to the City of Houston Parks and Recreation Department website, all city dog parks are open unless otherwise stated by the individual park.

The department advises to practice social distancing while at the park and wear face coverings. Be sure to watch your dog as if you are watching children play at a playground.

Before taking your pooch to a dog park, be sure that all yearly vaccines are current and screen them for any symptoms, according to VCA Animal Hospital. Be sure you use your hand sanitizer regularly and stay home if you are sick.

To view guidelines, click here.

