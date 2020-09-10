Still sweet: Sugar Plum Marketplace goes virtual for 2020 holiday season

(Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Like many other events, Sugar Plum Marketplace is adjusting to the times.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Sugar Plum Marketplace is going virtual for the 2020 Holiday season.

The shopping event will occur online from Tuesday, Nov. 3 - Sunday, Nov. 8.

The marketplace will feature more than 100 vendors, all offering exclusive marketplace incentives.

Holiday shoppers will also have access to an exclusive Kendra Scott mystery jewelry pull.

A ticket is required to attend the virtual Sugar Plum Marketplace.

One ticket, costing $15, grants shoppers access to the duration of the event.

Tickets are available to purchase online by clicking here.

All ticket proceeds benefit charitable organizations serving Fort Bend.

In anticipation of the upcoming virtual market, Sugar Plum merchandise including pajamas are available online for purchase.