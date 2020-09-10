Man fatally shot in parking lot of apartment complex in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police said they are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a man outside a west Houston apartment complex Wednesday.

Police said the victim and the suspect met Wednesday night in the parking lot of the Paramont Apartments off Barker Cypress Road around 8 p.m.

According to investigators, the victim was outside of his vehicle when he was shot multiple times. Police are now questioning the person who they say was with him at the time of the shooting.

Witnesses said the suspects, three men, left in a dark sedan.