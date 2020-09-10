HPD: Woman shot with assault rifle at busy intersection in Meyerland area

HOUSTON – A woman was shot at an intersection near the Meyerland area Wednesday evening after she was approached by a suspect vehicle, the Houston Police Department says.

Investigators said it happened on South Braeswood Boulevard at the 610 Loop around 5:45 p.m.

According to police, several shots were fired and the victim was hit once before she managed to drive away. Investigators are still piecing the case together, but they are not ruling out road rage as a possible motive.

Police say the suspect vehicle with a man and woman inside pulled up next to the victim and were trying to get her attention when things quickly turned violent.

“She drove off and they followed. At some point, the male suspect fired an assault rifle of some type four or five times at her vehicle where she was struck once in the chest,” said HPD Commander Jonathon Halliday with the Houston Police Department.

The victim is in critical, but stable condition at Ben Taub hospital after undergoing surgery.

Police are still searching for the suspected shooter and the other woman who was in the vehicle. Investigators say they were driving a white car.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Houston Police Department at (713) 884-3131.