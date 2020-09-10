Famed Houston restaurateur Tony Vallone dies at 75

HOUSTON – Family and friends are mourning Houston restaurateur and chef Tony Vallone who died Thursday. He was 75.

Vallone was the founder of the restaurant Tony’s in Greenway Plaza and Tony’s Catering.

Donna Vallone, Tony’s wife of 36 years and partner, said, “I’ve lost the love of my life and best friend, but I will continue Tony’s legacy.”

According to a statement issued by the restaurant, Vallone’s wish was for Tony’s to continue. Tony’s staff and family will honor that wish and his legacy by resuming with normal business operations after a brief closure from Thursday to Monday. The restaurant will reopen on Tuesday.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Tony’s has been in the Houston community for nearly 55 years.

KPRC 2′s Dominique Sachse interviewed Vallone last year. You can watch that segment below: