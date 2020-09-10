Ask 2: Are there any rapid COVID-19 tests that can be taken at home?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Are there any rapid COVID-19 tests that can be taken at home?

Answer: At-home COVID-19 tests are available, but limited.

Randalls announced in July that it will provide at-home test kits at the pharmacy that is approved by the FDA for emergency use.

In order to purchase the kit, you must register and request for the kit to be delivered or picked up at your nearest Randalls pharmacy. A payment of $139.99 must be made before the kit is sent to you or to your home.

Houston-based imaware Health is also providing COVID-19 at-home test kits in partnership with the Houston Health Department for those who are at higher risk for the virus. This includes having a healthcare professional visit the home to conduct the test for you, if necessary.

To qualify for imaware’s COVID-19 test, you must take their screening and risk assessment before scheduling your test kit.

Both tests have an expected turnaround of 72 hours for results to arrive to the patient’s preferred method of contact.

