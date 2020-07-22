You can now buy at-home COVID-19 test kits at Randalls pharmacies in the Houston area

HOUSTON – For those who have had trouble getting tested, you can now get at-home coronavirus testing kits at Randalls pharmacies in the Houston and Austin metro areas.

Randalls, in partnership with Phosphorus Diagnostics, will provide at-home coronavirus test kits that test a person’s saliva. The company says patients can typically expect their results back within 72 hours or less from the time the lab receives the test.

Here’s what you should expect:

Visit scheduletest.com to complete a short medical questionnaire and request your test

Your Randalls pharmacist will authenticate the information, review, and order your test

You will be contacted for payment and receive notification that your test kit is ready for pick-up or has delivered/shipped to your address. Patients showing symptoms should not pick up their own tests. They must send a representative or choose the home delivery option.

Complete the sample collection and send it to the lab via the kit’s prepaid next-day shipping envelope

You can receive your results by email or text

Randalls pharmacists will be available for questions regarding follow-up care after receiving results. Customers are asked to call any local Randalls pharmacy for additional information.