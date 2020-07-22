82ºF

You can now buy at-home COVID-19 test kits at Randalls pharmacies in the Houston area

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – For those who have had trouble getting tested, you can now get at-home coronavirus testing kits at Randalls pharmacies in the Houston and Austin metro areas.

Randalls, in partnership with Phosphorus Diagnostics, will provide at-home coronavirus test kits that test a person’s saliva. The company says patients can typically expect their results back within 72 hours or less from the time the lab receives the test.

Here’s what you should expect:

  • Visit scheduletest.com to complete a short medical questionnaire and request your test
  • Your Randalls pharmacist will authenticate the information, review, and order your test
  • You will be contacted for payment and receive notification that your test kit is ready for pick-up or has delivered/shipped to your address. Patients showing symptoms should not pick up their own tests. They must send a representative or choose the home delivery option.
  • Complete the sample collection and send it to the lab via the kit’s prepaid next-day shipping envelope
  • You can receive your results by email or text

Randalls pharmacists will be available for questions regarding follow-up care after receiving results. Customers are asked to call any local Randalls pharmacy for additional information.

