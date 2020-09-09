89ºF

Turner to discuss plan for ‘restarting limited special events’ in Houston

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks during a news conference at Houston City Hall on May 29, 2020.
HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is set to discuss Wednesday a plan for allowing some special events to resume in the city.

In an announcement about his 3 p.m. news conference, officials said they mayor will “announce plans for restarting limited special events in Houston on a limited basis.”

Among those joining Turner for the news conference will be Dr. David Persse, the city’s health authority, and Susan Christian, director of the Mayor’s Office of Special Events.

