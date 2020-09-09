Turner to discuss plan for ‘restarting limited special events’ in Houston

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is set to discuss Wednesday a plan for allowing some special events to resume in the city.

In an announcement about his 3 p.m. news conference, officials said they mayor will “announce plans for restarting limited special events in Houston on a limited basis.”

Among those joining Turner for the news conference will be Dr. David Persse, the city’s health authority, and Susan Christian, director of the Mayor’s Office of Special Events.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.

