Fort Bend ISD to offer free grab-and-go meals to all students

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Fort Bend ISD has announced that all students can receive free breakfast and lunch at grab-and-go meals sites, district learning centers, and during face-to-face learning starting Sept. 9.

The program is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2020 as a result of a waiver from the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA). FBISD is strongly encouraging all families to complete a Free & Reduced Meals application at www.schoolcafe.com/fbisd.

Parents can pick up meals for students and must provide one of the following documents:

Student ID cards

Individual student report cards

Attendance record from parent portal of Skyward

Birth certificate for children

Without one of the listed items above, the district said parents will receive meals for the number of students present with them.

Here are 10 grab-and-go locations for curbside service: