Fort Bend ISD to offer free grab-and-go meals to all students

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Fort Bend ISD has announced that all students can receive free breakfast and lunch at grab-and-go meals sites, district learning centers, and during face-to-face learning starting Sept. 9.
The program is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2020 as a result of a waiver from the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA). FBISD is strongly encouraging all families to complete a Free & Reduced Meals application at www.schoolcafe.com/fbisd.
Parents can pick up meals for students and must provide one of the following documents:
- Student ID cards
- Individual student report cards
- Attendance record from parent portal of Skyward
- Birth certificate for children
Without one of the listed items above, the district said parents will receive meals for the number of students present with them.
Here are 10 grab-and-go locations for curbside service:
- Dulles High School (550 Dulles Ave, Sugar Land, 77478)
- Elkins High School (7007 Knights Ct, Missouri City, 77459)
- Hightower High School (3333 Hurricane Ln., Missouri City, 77459)
- Hodges Bend Middle School (16510 Bissonnet St., Houston, 77083)
- Kempner High School (14777 Voss Rd, Sugar Land, 77498)
- McAuliffe Middle School (16650 S Post Oak Rd, Houston, 77053)
- Missouri City Middle School (202 Martin Ln, Missouri City, 77489)
- Ridge Point High School (500 Waters Lake Blvd, Missouri City, 77459)
- Travis High School (11111 Harlem Rd, Richmond, TX 77406)
- Willowridge High School (16301 Chimney Rock Rd., Houston, 77053)