Fort Bend ISD to offer free grab-and-go meals to all students

Texas Department of Agriculture waiver allows district to feed all students at no cost to families through December 2020

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Fort Bend ISD has announced that all students can receive free breakfast and lunch at grab-and-go meals sites, district learning centers, and during face-to-face learning starting Sept. 9.

The program is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2020 as a result of a waiver from the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA). FBISD is strongly encouraging all families to complete a Free & Reduced Meals application at www.schoolcafe.com/fbisd.

Parents can pick up meals for students and must provide one of the following documents:

  • Student ID cards
  • Individual student report cards
  • Attendance record from parent portal of Skyward
  • Birth certificate for children

Without one of the listed items above, the district said parents will receive meals for the number of students present with them.

Here are 10 grab-and-go locations for curbside service:

  • Dulles High School (550 Dulles Ave, Sugar Land, 77478)
  • Elkins High School (7007 Knights Ct, Missouri City, 77459)
  • Hightower High School (3333 Hurricane Ln., Missouri City, 77459)
  • Hodges Bend Middle School (16510 Bissonnet St., Houston, 77083)
  • Kempner High School (14777 Voss Rd, Sugar Land, 77498)
  • McAuliffe Middle School (16650 S Post Oak Rd, Houston, 77053)
  • Missouri City Middle School (202 Martin Ln, Missouri City, 77489)
  • Ridge Point High School (500 Waters Lake Blvd, Missouri City, 77459)
  • Travis High School (11111 Harlem Rd, Richmond, TX 77406)
  • Willowridge High School (16301 Chimney Rock Rd., Houston, 77053)

