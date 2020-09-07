‘We have you’: Bayou Wildlife Zoo asking thief to return stolen rescue turtle before owners press criminal charges

ALVIN, Texas – The Bayou Wildlife Zoo in Alvin is asking for the thief who stole its new turtle to return him unharmed.

According to a Facebook post shared by the zoo, the turtle was stolen from the facility over the weekend.

In the post, the zoo owners explained the turtle is a rescue and he is in need of medical attention.

The thief is being asked to return the stolen animal unharmed by 9 a.m. Monday no questions asked.

However, should the thief decide to not comply, the zoo owners said they know the suspect’s license plate and identity and will prosecute if necessary.

Please return our brand new turtle. He is a rescue and needs attention. We have you and your license plate on camera. ... Posted by Bayou Wildlife Zoo on Sunday, September 6, 2020

