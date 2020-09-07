This how you can snag a fire lookout tower for $40 a night

HOUSTON – Fire lookout towers are available for rent across the nation for around $40 per night, according to US Forest Service.

Punk your breaks: these hidden gems are always in high demand.

The fire towers, plus additional reactional cabins and lodgings, book up as soon as the US Forest Service makes them available each winter.

This year, like most things with COVID-19, things are different. Leaving many to cancel their reservations.

If you are interested in renting a fire lookout tower, you should check recreation.gov every week for cancellations.

According to CNN, Idaho and Montana are the states with the most fire lookout towers.