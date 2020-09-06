Authorities searching for missing teen in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas – Authorities are searching for a missing 16-year-old last seen swimming with his friend in Galveston Saturday night.

A family friend said the teen had been swimming with friends around 9:30 p.m. near the 4400 block of Seawall Blvd. As the group made their way back to their vehicle, they could not locate the 16-year-old.

A search for the teen was initiated. The Galveston Police Department, Galveston Fire Department, Galveston Island Beach Patrol Galveston County EMS and the U.S. Coast Guard were among the agencies involved in the search for the missing teen. Authorities searched the beach and nearby businesses.

The search was called off overnight but will resume Sunday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.