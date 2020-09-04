Where to get seafood takeout on Galveston Island for Labor Day weekend

With the holiday weekend ahead, crowds of up to 500,000 people are expected to visit Galveston island through Monday, according to Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau.

With an influx of visitors is expected on the island, City of Galveston officials ask everyone to continue social distancing.

If you’re looking for seafood but want to skip the restaurant, here are four popular restaurants on the island to order takeout from:

Gaidos

3828 Seawall Blvd.

Click here to take a look at the menu.

Order on Doordash, Grubhub, and Waitr, or call the restaurant at (409) 761-5500.

Jimmy’s on the Pier

9001 Seawall Blvd.

Click here to take a look at the menu.

To order, call the restaurant at (409) 974-4726.

Kritikos Grill

4908 Seawall Blvd.

Click here to take a look at the menu.

Orders can be placed online or through Waitr.

Shrimp N’ Stuff

3901 Avenue O

Click here to take a look at the menu.

To order, call the restaurant at (409) 763-2805.