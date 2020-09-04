This university in Houston has been named one of the top colleges in the country for 2021, according to new ranking

HOUSTON – Rice University ranks no. 7 on the list of 2021 Best Colleges in America based on an analysis by Niche, a ranking and review site.

The university, located in Houston, received an overall grade of an A+. Rankings were determined by grades in 12 factors of college life. Here’s how Rice University fared:

Academics — A+

Value — A+

Professors — A+

Campus — A+

Athletics — A-

Diversity — A+

Party Scene — A

Student life — A+

Campus Food — A+

Dorms — A+

Location — A+

Safety — B

Academics and value made up for the majority of the overall grade, weighing 40% and 27.5% respectively.

Rice University is the highest-ranked Texas institution to make the list.

It precedes the University of Texas at Austin, ranked no. 57, which is the second school from the Lone Star State on the list.

