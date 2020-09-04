At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Ask 2: Are churches allowed to hold in-person services? If so, how many people can attend?

Answer: Yes, places of worship are allowed to hold in-person services; however, Texas Health and Human Services’ protocols suggest that churches strongly encourage at-risk attendees to watch or participate in service remotely.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest executive order regarding the matter states there is no occupancy limit for religious services conducted in churches, congregations, and houses of worship.

