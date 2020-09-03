Post Oak Hotel at Uptown becomes first in Houston to earn Forbes’ 5-star rating

HOUSTON – The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston has set the bar high for other luxury hotels in the city.

Forbes Travel Guide awarded the hotel five-stars, making it the first in Houston and second in the state to earn a perfect rating.

According to Forbes, five-star luxury ratings are awarded to hotels which “are outstanding, often iconic properties with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities.”

In comparison, Forbes describes four-star ratings as “exceptional properties, offering high levels of service and quality of facility to match.”

Inspector highlights which contributed to Post Oak’s perfect rating include its prime location in the Uptown neighborhood of Houston, works of art from the owner and billionaire mogul Tilman Fertitta’s private collection displayed throughout the hotel, and The Spa which is the only one outside of L.A. to offer the six-in-one In-Skin facial machine.

The inspector for Forbes also noted the attention to detail when it came to designing everything from the lobby’s reception desk and guest rooms to the brand-new Bloom & Bee restaurant.

The luxury hotel houses six restaurants in total, as well as amenities including a spa, salon, fitness center, and meeting and event space.

On top of the 38-story tower sits a helipad, offering guests the opportunity to depart directly from the hotel for private helicopter excursions.

The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston is located at 1600 W Loop S, Houston, Texas.

The average rate is upwards of $400 per night.