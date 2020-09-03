83ºF

Man dies after rollover crash off North Freeway, deputies say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Deputies are investigating a one-vehicle, rollover crash that left one person dead.

Deputies said the crash happened in the 14100 block of North Freeway when a 24-year-old man hit a concrete curb and blew out his tire, causing the car to flip.

According to deputies, the victim was confirmed dead at a hospital.

This is a developing story.

