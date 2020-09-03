Man dies after rollover crash off North Freeway, deputies say

HOUSTON – Deputies are investigating a one-vehicle, rollover crash that left one person dead.

Deputies said the crash happened in the 14100 block of North Freeway when a 24-year-old man hit a concrete curb and blew out his tire, causing the car to flip.

.@HCSO_D2Patrol deputies responded to 14148 North Fwy in reference to a major accident involving one vehicle. The occupant was confirmed deceased at a hospital. Our Vehicular Crimes Unit is on scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/803c7JGfCH — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) September 3, 2020

According to deputies, the victim was confirmed dead at a hospital.

