95ºF

Local News

’Change is necessary’: Texans post powerful video supporting Black Lives Matter

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: Houston Texans, Black Lives Matter, police brutality, nfl, local, houston, George Floyd, Jacob Blake, Breonna Taylor
Screenshot of Texans video supporting Black Lives Matter via Twitter
Screenshot of Texans video supporting Black Lives Matter via Twitter (Houston Texans)

HOUSTON – Players of the Houston Texans were featured in a powerful video supporting Black Lives Matter.

The minute-and-a-half-long video, players start off by saying, “No one should feel scared for their life simply because of the color of their skin.”

The players addressed recent incidents, such as the cases of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake, involving Black people who have been killed or injured at the hands of police officers.

The Texans said they are committed to change by taking action and posted six actions the team will take to address police brutality against African Americans.

Read the following actions below:

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: