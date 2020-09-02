Parents of special needs teen in Fulshear file lawsuit after son drowns at summer camp

FULSHEAR, Texas – A family in Fulshear is searching for answers after their 14-year-old son, who requires special care, drowned at a camp for special needs children in Bellville in August.

Lucas Harrison’s family says they are devastated and now on a mission to find out exactly what happened to their son.

Parents Afsoon and David Harrison told KPRC 2 their son Lucas loved to sing and dance. He loved to make people smile, and he loved to strike up conversations with everyone he met.

“He had this burst of joy. He would come out of his skin and (he was) so excited and happy just full of happiness,” said Lucas’ father, David Harrison.

Lucas always wanted to make sure everyone he loved was OK too.

“He would just look at me and say, ’I love you.’ That’s my boy and that’s Lucas. I know he is looking down at us right now and I hear him calling me but I also hear him say, ’I’m OK mom, don’t be sad, I’m OK,’” said Lucas’ mother, Afsoon Harrison.

Lucas’ parents say, he spent last summer at a day camp and he loved it.

But because of the pandemic, it had shut down.

This past July they found a different camp for children with special needs called Camp Journey in Belleville.

“He started on (a) Monday and he loved it,” David Harrison said.

But three days later, on July 23, they got the call no parent ever wants to hear.

“Worst day of our life when we got the call,” Afsoon Harrison said.

“The guy says we found Lucas at the bottom of the pool and he’s not breathing,” David Harrison said.

Lucas was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital where doctors were able to pick up a heartbeat.

“Thank goodness his heart was beating. So we had a hope, we had a hope,” David Harrison said.

But Lucas passed away a short time later with his parents by his side.

They are now on a mission to find out what happened to their son. David said he has since filed a wrongful death lawsuit to get more answers.

“We have heard nothing from them,” David Harrison said. “An 11-year-old autistic boy who found him at the bottom of the pool and told someone Lucas is sleeping at the bottom of the pool.”

“We’ve been living with this pain and it’s been six weeks and we haven’t heard anything,” Afsoon Harrison added.

KPRC 2 has reached out to Camp Journey for comment but has not gotten a response.

Meanwhile, Lucas’ family is coming up with ways to keep his memory alive.

They have made wrist bands that read, “Live Like Lucas.”

They hope to start a foundation in his name very soon.