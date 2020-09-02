Owner of popular Houston restaurant Turkey Leg Hut delivers food and supplies to help people in Louisiana

HOUSTON – The owner of Turkey Leg Hut, Lyndell Price, said he saw the devastation in Louisiana that was caused by Hurricane Laura and he couldn’t ignore it.

“It’s bad,” said Price, “They’ve been hit in all directions.”

Price organized about 40 volunteers and on Wednesday morning the group loaded up pallets of water, coolers or food and other supplies to deliver to the Lake Charles area.

“When people need help, you just jump into action,” said Price.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee commended Price’s efforts and said that the assistance is desperately needed in the area.

“As I saw it, it will be a long road to recovery and Houston and Houstonians will be a part of the recovery,” said Lee.

Price said that he plans to return to Louisiana next week with more food and supplies.