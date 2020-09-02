90ºF

One Good Thing: KPRC 2 Health Reporter Haley Hernandez is expecting baby number 2!

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – The KPRC 2 family is getting bigger!

Our health reporter Haley Hernandez announced Tuesday she is pregnant with baby number two!

2020 has been full of clouds ☁️ but we can see our silver lining coming in 2021 💙💗 Thanks to everyone who knew it wasn’t just the quarantine 15! 😆🤰🏻

Posted by KPRC2 Haley Hernandez on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

“2020 has been full of clouds but we can see our silver lining coming in 2021,” Haley said in a Facebook post Tuesday. “Thanks to everyone who knew it wasn’t just the quarantine 15!”

Her son Travis is very excited to be a big brother. He’s already dressed for the part. Haley shared a cute photo of him in a shirt that reads, “Does this shirt make me look like a big brother?”

Haley also shared a photo of her baby bump. There no word yet on the gender and she is due sometime next year.

Congratulations to Haley and her family!

