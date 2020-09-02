Here’s how to make sure the person at your door is really a census worker and not a scammer

HOUSTON – Census workers are going door to door, calling and emailing. They are making the final push to get everyone counted. Before you give up your personal information, make sure you’re talking to a real census taker.

The Federal Trade Commission has received reports of scammers posing as census workers in person and by sending phony emails to try and get your sensitive information. They say you should use this information to make sure you don’t fall for a scam:

Census takers going door to door must show you a photo I.D. with the U.S. Department of Commerce seal.

If you ask, they must give you their supervisor’s contact information you can call for verification.

Census takers work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. That means you could get a phone call or even a visit to your home up until 9 p.m.

This is the only information the census taker should ask you: the number of people living in your home, their sex, age race, ethnicity, how they are related to one another and if you rent or own the home.

Red Flags

Census takers will not ask for your social security number, banking information, your political affiliation or citizenship status. If you are asked any of these questions, don’t answer.

If you suspect fraud, you can call 800-923-8282 to speak with a local Census Bureau representative. Census takers will wrap up home visits by Sept. 30.