Man faces capital murder charge in death of infant daughter who was sexually assaulted, deputies say

HOUSTON – A man is charged with capital murder in the death of his 9-month-old daughter, who was also sexually assaulted an autopsy revealed, according to homicide investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Luis Luna, 23, is accused of killing 9-month-old Savayah Mason on Aug. 24.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 15000 block of Westpark at 12:20 a.m. regarding an unresponsive infant.

Deputies said the child was being treated by emergency medical personnel before being taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. An investigation was opened into the child’s death, deputies said.

“An autopsy conducted at the Harris County Institute of Forensics indicated the child had been sexually assaulted and died due to asphyxiation during the assault,” deputies wrote in a release Monday.

After interviewing Luna, investigators determined he was responsible for his daughter’s death, deputies said.

Luna was arrested Monday without incident.