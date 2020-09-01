Houston working moms launch online resource to help parents facing school year amid pandemic

HOUSTON – As several school districts opted for a virtual start to the year, working parents have scrambled to make learning and childcare arrangements for their school-age children.

Backed by first-hand experience, two Houston mothers came together to found 39Hats, a pandemic childcare and education company that offers a solution for working parents.

“Our short term mission is to help families thrive during the pandemic by empowering them with information that allow them to make the best decision for their child’s education,” Founders Tanya Khan and Ramya Moothathu said. “Our broader mission is to improve the parenting experience, during the pandemic and well beyond.”

39Hats is designed to help parents navigate today’s education and childcare landscape and presents options to allow families the opportunity to make the best decision to meet their unique needs.

Through this free online resource, parents can find virtual education support, tutoring, and connect with other parents to form a learning pod.

Here’s what to know about 39Hats:

Founders

39Hats was founded by two working mothers from the Houston area. Tanya Khan and Ramya Moothathu launched the company after public schools announced they would not be reopening in the spring, leaving parents to be full-time educators while also juggling work and other responsibilities.

According to the company website, Moothathu left her job during the crisis earlier this year and “made it her mission to help other working moms find greater fulfillment in their lives and careers.”

Additionally, Khan is dedicated to helping other parents better balance their lives and careers by providing easy access to high-quality educational options for their children through 39Hats.

Name

Backed by first-hand experience, Khan and Moothathu named the company “39Hats” as a nod to the multitude of hats that today’s mom wears between managing home, work and everything else in between.

Virtual Education Support

39Hats provides a curated list of preschool and childcare-like businesses across the Houston area that are offering support with virtual instruction.

The list is organized by neighborhood and includes a program description, hours, fees and more information.

Click here to find virtual education support near you.

Tutoring

39Hats currently lists six of the top tutoring agencies providing in-home and online learning support in the Houston area.

Click here to start your search for an expert tutor or certified teacher.

Learning Pods

Looking for other parents with students in your child’s grade or school to tackle virtual learning with? 39Hats matching families in order to create learning pods, groups of up to five students who share curriculum and can be simultaneously guided through their schoolwork.

Click here to form a pod.