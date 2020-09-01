Cy-Fair ISD community town hall aims to give parents, educators pediatricians a place to voice concerns

CYPRESS, Texas – A virtual town hall organized by community members of the Cy-Fair Independent School District Monday night aims to get parents, educators and mental health experts and doctors all on the same page.

Classes for students Cy-Fair ISD will begin Sept. 8 but before that, the community-organized town hall is a way to discuss concerns across the board.

“The schools aren’t going to look like people think they are going to look like. They’re just not,” said Tana Lam, a parent with kids in Cy-Fair ISD.

Lam said parents want to know if there is a COVID-19 outbreak, what will be the protocol the school district will follow. She will be part of the community-organized town hall panel along with educators, a state lawmaker, a pediatrician and a psychologist.

Diana Alexander, an educator, will serve as the moderator.

“There’s policy that’s posted but the actual implementation of that policy, we want to take a look and see just how feasible it is and to make sure parents and teachers have a chance to have a forum and communicate their concerns,” Alexander said.

Panelists will discuss a wide range of topics including:

Safety

Mental health of students and staff

Instruction logistics

Quarantining procedures

Communication.

The hosts of the town hall say they extended invitations to representatives of Cy-Fair ISD, including board trustees and the superintendent but hadn’t heard back.

Learn more here.