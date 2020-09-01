ASK2: Will the city fix a sidewalk in my neighborhood?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston

Question: Will the city fix a sidewalk in my neighborhood?

Answer: According to the City of Houston, maintenance and repair of neighborhood sidewalks is the responsibility of the abutting property owner, and the city will only replace sidewalks in very specific circumstances, such as on a busy thoroughfare, near a school, or for citizens with mobility impairments. If you have any questions about your particular sidewalk in the City of Houston, visit the website Safe Sidewalks web page for more information about the Safe Sidewalk Program.