Man shot in the head while leaving gas station in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head while leaving a gas station in southwest Houston, police said.

Police said the shooting happened around 12:38 a.m. in the 10900 block of Beechnut.

According to investigators, there may have been a fight between two people at the gas station and one person ended up shooting the other as he was leaving. The victim then crashed into a sign at the gas station, police said.

Police said the shooter has not been caught. Officers are unsure if they knew each other before this confrontation.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story.