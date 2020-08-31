Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to discuss Hurricane Laura recovery, assistance efforts

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is slated to speak Monday to discuss Hurricane Laura recovery.
The mayor is expected to discuss the Houston Paying it Forward donation drive to assist people recovering from the hurricane, as well as COVID-19 response.
#Houston Paying it Forward: Mayor Turner announces donation drive to benefit #HurricaneLaura recovery.https://t.co/SF6j2tHVUO— City of Houston (@HoustonTX) August 29, 2020
Starting Tuesday, Sept. 1, you can drop off supplies at @GFToday @kroger @GRBCC. @ReliefGang pic.twitter.com/MM9xNSiA0V
KPRC 2 is scheduled to live stream the news conference. Be sure to watch in the video player at the top of this article at 3 p.m.