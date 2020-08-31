94ºF

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to discuss Hurricane Laura recovery, assistance efforts

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is slated to speak Monday to discuss Hurricane Laura recovery.

The mayor is expected to discuss the Houston Paying it Forward donation drive to assist people recovering from the hurricane, as well as COVID-19 response.

KPRC 2 is scheduled to live stream the news conference. Be sure to watch in the video player at the top of this article at 3 p.m.

