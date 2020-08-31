Here’s why Houston’s NRG Park will be a significant spot in 2020 November presidential election

HOUSTON – NRG Arena has been designated as the election headquarters for the Harris County Clerk’s Office for the upcoming 2020 presidential election, NRG Park officials announced Monday.

The arena will also serve as an early voting and Election Day location.

Early, in-person voting will be held October 13-30 in Hall D at NRG Arena. Drive-thru early voting will be held October 13-30 in NRG Park’s Blue Lot 16. Entry for all voting will be Gate 8 off of Kirby Drive. In-person Election Day voting will be held November 3 at NRG Arena Proper. Election Day drive-thru voting will be in NRG Park’s Blue Lot 16, however, parking and entry gates are subject to change, according to the news release.

“We are proud to provide this facility for Harris County voters to participate in one of the most important rights and responsibilities that we as citizens have,” Executive Director of the Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation Ryan Walsh said. “We’re honored to do our part in giving our community every opportunity to vote during this unprecedented election year.”

The Houston Texans are partnering with NRG Park and the Harris County Clerk’s Office with the launch of their We Are Texans, We are Voters initiative. This will encourage fans and the Houston community to do their civic duty and take part in the election process.

“Our constitutional right to vote provides all of us with a voice in our government and we encourage all Texans to be heard by participating in elections,” remarked Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes. “We are proud to be working with Harris County to help make voting accessible to all in our region by opening NRG Arena as a polling location. This is one part of our multifaceted voting initiative that we know will make a positive impact within our community.”

NRG Park will adhere to all CDC and Public Health guidelines regarding social distancing and face coverings. NRG Park has pledged to maintain the highest standards of public safety and health for the community as proud participants of Houston Clean and ASM Global’s Venue Shield. For more information, please visit nrgpark.com