8 Houston area places to stop for amazing breakfast tacos

HOUSTON – In Houston, we love breakfast tacos.

We asked our KPRC 2 viewers to let us know their favorites Houston area places for breakfast tacos, and let’s just say they didn’t disappoint.

Here is the list we compiled:

Kingwood Taco Shop in Kingwood

Address: 2510 Mills Branch Dr, Suite 120 Kingwood, TX 77345

Website: www.kingwoodtacoshop.com

Open: Daily 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., closed Sunday

Brothers Taco House in east Downtown

Address: 1604 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77003

Website: www.facebook.com/brostacohouse/

Open: Daily

Laredo’s Tacos on Washington

Address: 915 Snover Street, Houston, TX 77007

Website: www.laredotaqueria.com/menu

Open: Daily 6 a.m. - 6 p.m., Closed Sunday

Taqueria Los Reyes

Address: 4901 North McCarty Street, Houston, TX 77013

Address: 1150 Federal Road, Houston, TX 77015

Address: 9519 Sheldon Road, Houston, TX 77049

Open: Daily

Titas Taco House in Humble

Address: 320 Wilson Road, Humble, TX 77338

Open: Daily 5 a.m. - 2 p.m., Saturday 6 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sunday closed

Tornado Taco in Spring Branch

Address: 9101 Long Point Road, Houston, TX 77055

Open: Weekdays 7 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Weekends 7:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Website: www.7taco.com/

Sunrise Taquitos Mexican Grill in Memorial

Address: 5601 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77007

Open: Daily

The Original Ninfa’s in Uptown

Address: 1700 Post Oak Blvd #1-190, Houston, TX 77056

Open: Daily

Website: www.ninfas.com/