8 Houston area places to stop for amazing breakfast tacos

HOUSTON – In Houston, we love breakfast tacos.
We asked our KPRC 2 viewers to let us know their favorites Houston area places for breakfast tacos, and let’s just say they didn’t disappoint.
Here is the list we compiled:
Kingwood Taco Shop in Kingwood
Address: 2510 Mills Branch Dr, Suite 120 Kingwood, TX 77345
Website: www.kingwoodtacoshop.com
Open: Daily 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., closed Sunday
Brothers Taco House in east Downtown
Address: 1604 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77003
Website: www.facebook.com/brostacohouse/
Open: Daily
Laredo’s Tacos on Washington
Address: 915 Snover Street, Houston, TX 77007
Website: www.laredotaqueria.com/menu
Open: Daily 6 a.m. - 6 p.m., Closed Sunday
Taqueria Los Reyes
Address: 4901 North McCarty Street, Houston, TX 77013
Address: 1150 Federal Road, Houston, TX 77015
Address: 9519 Sheldon Road, Houston, TX 77049
Open: Daily
Titas Taco House in Humble
Address: 320 Wilson Road, Humble, TX 77338
Open: Daily 5 a.m. - 2 p.m., Saturday 6 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sunday closed
Tornado Taco in Spring Branch
Address: 9101 Long Point Road, Houston, TX 77055
Open: Weekdays 7 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Weekends 7:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Website: www.7taco.com/
Sunrise Taquitos Mexican Grill in Memorial
Address: 5601 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77007
Open: Daily
The Original Ninfa’s in Uptown
Address: 1700 Post Oak Blvd #1-190, Houston, TX 77056
Open: Daily
Website: www.ninfas.com/