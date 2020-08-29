81ºF

Local News

Neighbors helping neighbors recover, clean up after Laura in Louisiana

Robert Arnold, Investigative Reporter

Bill Barajas, Reporter

Tags: Lake Charles, Louisiana, clean up, Hurricane Laura, recovery
Buildings and homes are damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, near Lake Charles, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Buildings and homes are damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, near Lake Charles, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

LAKE CHARLES – Without power and low accessibility to gas and other essentials, residents in Lake Charles and surrounding communities band together as they begin the long road to recovery.

Nearly every street in Lake Charles shows the devastation of Hurricane Laura, which stormed through Wednesday night.

However, residents and volunteers, coming from as far as Texas, came together to help families clean up their homes and businesses littered with debris. While one local man cooked food for anyone in need.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.