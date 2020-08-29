HCSO: Mother, son injured in fiery crash on Grand Parkway

A woman and her son were injured Saturday morning when their car collided with a cable barrier on Grand Parkway.

At about 2:40 a.m., deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car fire on the Grand Parkway near FM 2920.

Arriving units located a 28-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son injured outside of their burning vehicle.

The woman suffered some burns and was transported via Life Flight to Memorial Hermann hospital Downtown in stable condition while her son, who sustained severe burns, was flown via Lifeflight to UTMB in Galveston in critical condition.

Deputies said the woman had been driving eastbound on Grand Parkway in a Honda Fit when she failed to maintain lanes and crashed into a cable barrier. The vehicle ignited following the crash.

Deputies said they suspect alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.