Houston Dynamo & Dash hosts food collection drive for Hurricane Laura victims

Houston’s two professional soccer teams are hosting a food drive to assist Hurricane Laura victims.

The Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo are collecting water, diapers and non-perishable food items Saturday at BBVA Stadium. The food drive started at 9am and runs to 3pm at the south end of the Stadium near the intersection of Emancipation Avenue and Walker Street.

The soccer teams are collecting supplies donated by Houstonians which will then head to the Houston Food Bank. The food bank will disperse the items to Hurricane Laura victims in southeast Texas, specifically Port Arthur and Beaumont.

Dash and Dynamo players are expected to show up to assist with the food collection.