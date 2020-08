HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash and car fire Friday, police said.

Officers said the crash happened around 3:44 a.m. on the North Beltway near JFK Boulevard.

According to police, they are not sure what caused the crash, but the driver might have had a medical problem.

Investigators said the deceased driver will undergo an autopsy.

The main lanes on the North Beltway near JFK are shut down. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.