Ask 2: Where is Houston’s residential garbage disposed after it is picked up? If landfills, where are they located?

The question: Where is residential trash/garbage disposed of after it is picked up? If landfills, where are they located?
The answer: The City of Houston’s Solid Waste Management Department disposes the garbage of approximately 423,000 households at area landfills, per its website.
There are two kinds of landfills in the Houston area, per the Houston-Galveston Area Council:
- Type 1 - Collects household waste, which is compacted and covered daily
- Type 4 - Allows the disposal of brush, construction and demolition waste, which must be free of trash that is subject to decay. Coverage is performed weekly
Below you will find where such landfills are located in the Houston area, per SWMD’s website:
Type 1 Landfills
Atascocita Landfill - 3623 Wilson Road
BFI McCarty - 5757 Oates Road
BFI Whispering Pines - 8101 Little York
BFI Blue Ridge- 2200 FM 521
Coastal Plains Landfill (Alvin) - 21000 East Highway
Waste Management - 2020 Atascocita
Type 4 Landfills
Addicks-Fairbanks Landfill - 13400 Sanderford Road
Casco Hauling - 1306 East Anderson
Cougar Disposal - 8601 E. Mount Houston
Dixie Farm Landfill - 4649 Dixie Farm Road
Fort Bend - 16007 Boss Gaston
Green House Road - 3510 Greenhouse
Greenshadow Landfill (Pasadena) - 710 Jana Lane
Hawthorne Park Landfill- 10332 Tanner Road
Waste Management - 8205 Fairbanks
SWMD director Harry J. Hayes says the department has implemented ‘effective’ programs to reduce and divert waste from such landfills.
The programs include:
- The Tree Waste/Junk Waste program, which collects tree waste exclusively during odd months and junk waste during even months
- The Compostable Bag program, which requires residents to bag their yard trimmings in city-approved compostable bags for collection. Once the green material composts, it is bagged and sold at local hardware stores and Living Earth facilities.
For more information about the city’s residential garbage pick up -- including on topics like proper oil disposal and recycling holiday lights -- go here.
