Ask 2: Where is Houston’s residential garbage disposed after it is picked up? If landfills, where are they located?

The question: Where is residential trash/garbage disposed of after it is picked up? If landfills, where are they located?

The answer: The City of Houston’s Solid Waste Management Department disposes the garbage of approximately 423,000 households at area landfills, per its website.

There are two kinds of landfills in the Houston area, per the Houston-Galveston Area Council:

Type 1 - Collects household waste, which is compacted and covered daily

Type 4 - Allows the disposal of brush, construction and demolition waste, which must be free of trash that is subject to decay. Coverage is performed weekly

Below you will find where such landfills are located in the Houston area, per SWMD’s website:

Type 1 Landfills

Atascocita Landfill - 3623 Wilson Road

BFI McCarty - 5757 Oates Road

BFI Whispering Pines - 8101 Little York

BFI Blue Ridge- 2200 FM 521

Coastal Plains Landfill (Alvin) - 21000 East Highway

Waste Management - 2020 Atascocita

Type 4 Landfills

Addicks-Fairbanks Landfill - 13400 Sanderford Road

Casco Hauling - 1306 East Anderson

Cougar Disposal - 8601 E. Mount Houston

Dixie Farm Landfill - 4649 Dixie Farm Road

Fort Bend - 16007 Boss Gaston

Green House Road - 3510 Greenhouse

Greenshadow Landfill (Pasadena) - 710 Jana Lane

Hawthorne Park Landfill- 10332 Tanner Road

Waste Management - 8205 Fairbanks

SWMD director Harry J. Hayes says the department has implemented ‘effective’ programs to reduce and divert waste from such landfills.

The programs include:

The Tree Waste/Junk Waste program, which collects tree waste exclusively during odd months and junk waste during even months

The Compostable Bag program, which requires residents to bag their yard trimmings in city-approved compostable bags for collection. Once the green material composts, it is bagged and sold at local hardware stores and Living Earth facilities.

For more information about the city’s residential garbage pick up -- including on topics like proper oil disposal and recycling holiday lights -- go here.

