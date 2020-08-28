Ask 2: Has the mask mandate in Harris County expired?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Has the mask mandate in Harris County expired?

Answer: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s mandatory mask order expired on Wednesday, August 26.

However, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide executive order that requires Texans to wear a face covering in public spaces in counties where there are 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases.

As of Wednesday, the public health department reported there are more than 100,00 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Harris County.

Therefore, based on the governor’s guidance, Houstonians are still required to wear a mask in public spaces despite Hidalgo’s expired order.

