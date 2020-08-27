10 DIY emergency preparedness hacks you must try when disaster hits your area

HOUSTON – Are you ready for a disaster such as Hurricane Laura?

People have come forward to share some of the most “genius” hacks to make an emergency situation a little less stressful. The key, though, is to prepare in advance.

Some hacks are even made with household items you may not even know you have, so it is a good idea to thoroughly inspect your household inventory before making a quick dash to the store.

Take a look at some of the best hacks we found, courtesy of Shareably Home Hacks and BuzzFeed.

Washing machine cooler

Your washing machine could preserve refrigerated foods or two 12-packs of canned soft drinks (or beer, if you’re adventurous). Simply fill your machine with as much as you can fit in.

Washing machine cooler (Courtesy of BuzzFeed)

Candles made out of olive oil and crayons

Stuck in the dark? Surprisingly crayons can serve as the best alternative for candles, as they can burn as long as 30 minutes. You can also fill a small glass jar with olive oil and place a string in the middle.

Lowering the temperature on your refrigerator

In case the power does go out in your area, setting your refrigerator to the coldest setting possible will allow your food to keep cool or frozen longer.

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo a worker pushes a cart past refrigerators at a Home Depot store location in Boston. On Thursday, May 28, the Commerce Department releases its April report on durable goods. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved)

Make a clay pot refrigerator

YouTuber Corporals Corner shows how to make a refrigerator out of a clay pot, without the need of electricity.

Opening a can without a can opener

Don’t have a can opener at home? Surprisingly there is a way to open a can of tuna without ever using one. Check out the YouTube video below from Toronto Hydro.

Turning AAA batteries into AA batteries

According to LifeHacker, you can convert your AAA batteries into AA by using a ball-wrapped tin foil and stuff it between the negative connectors. This should only be used in a pinch, though.

Dryer lint firestarter balls

If you are in need of some fire to cook something, consider this hack. You only need some dryer lint and petroleum jelly, according to YouTuber Bill Eaglerunner.

Headlamp water jug

If you have some spare headlamps with enough battery power and an empty plastic jug, you can use it to bring extra light by making a headlamp water jug to illuminate an area, courtesy of Rothco.

Hide an emergency supply of chocolate when you need it

We know a disaster can be very stressful. That’s why chocolate is your best friend when you absolutely need it most. Be sure you have some in your cooler.

Stock photo of chocolate (Enotovyj on Pixabay.com)

Store matches in a mason jar with a strikeable lid

More likely during a hurricane or a flood, your matches may be wet. Be sure to store them in a clear mason jar with a strikeable lid by using a small strip of sandpaper on top, and have them handy!

Do you have any emergency preparedness hacks to share? Let us know in the comments below, we would love to see!