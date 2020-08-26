Ask 2: Do we need to cover our windows during a hurricane?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Do we need to cover our windows during a hurricane?

Answer: Yes, especially if you live in coastal areas.

According to the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, the windows of your home are your protective shell and they can break once hurricane-force winds come onshore, putting pressure within your home’s walls and roof.

You can cover your windows in the following ways: storm shutters or plywood.

Storm shutters offer the easiest protection for windows, French doors, and sliding glass doors. You can visit your local building supplier for more information.

Plywood also works if you install it properly, offering the highest level of protection during a hurricane. When visiting your local building or hardware store, be sure you know your window dimensions prior to purchasing and installing plywood.

The Texas Agrilife Extension has a detailed how-to on installing plywood for your home’s windows. Click here to learn more.

Do you have a question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.