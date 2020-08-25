LIST: Texas shelters open to evacuees ahead of Hurricane Laura

HOUSTON – With Hurricane Laura making its way to the Gulf Coast, residents are heeding mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders from low-lying and coastal areas.
Several shelters have opened to accommodate evacuees. However, with the coronavirus pandemic, some shelters may restrict the number of evacuees due to social distancing.
Here’s a list of shelters opening across the state. (NOTE: This list will expand once we receive confirmation of additional shelters opening)
San Antonio
254 Gembler Road, San Antonio
Opens at 3 p.m.
Austin
9201 Circuit of the Americas Boulevard, Del Valle
Opens at 4 p.m.
Dallas-Fort Worth
State buses to move people to different locations
Mesquite Reception Center - opens at 7 p.m.
15515 East Interstate Highway 20, Mesquite
Dallas
Ellis County - Knights of Columbus Hall
850 South Interstate Highway 45 Ennis