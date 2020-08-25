97ºF

LIST: Texas shelters open to evacuees ahead of Hurricane Laura

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Tiara Walker holds her dog, Buece, as she waits with her family to board a bus to evacuate Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Galveston, Texas. The evacuees are being taken to Austin, Texas, as Hurricane Laura heads toward the Gulf Coast. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
HOUSTON – With Hurricane Laura making its way to the Gulf Coast, residents are heeding mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders from low-lying and coastal areas.

Several shelters have opened to accommodate evacuees. However, with the coronavirus pandemic, some shelters may restrict the number of evacuees due to social distancing.

Here’s a list of shelters opening across the state. (NOTE: This list will expand once we receive confirmation of additional shelters opening)

San Antonio

254 Gembler Road, San Antonio

Opens at 3 p.m.

Austin

9201 Circuit of the Americas Boulevard, Del Valle

Opens at 4 p.m.

Dallas-Fort Worth

State buses to move people to different locations

Mesquite Reception Center - opens at 7 p.m.

15515 East Interstate Highway 20, Mesquite

Dallas

Ellis County - Knights of Columbus Hall

850 South Interstate Highway 45 Ennis

