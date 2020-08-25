ASK 2: I will be flying to Chicago on Thursday morning from Houston Bush Airport at 10 a.m. Will it be safe to drive to the airport on that day ?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: I will be flying to Chicago on Thursday morning from Houston Bush Airport at 10 am. Will it be safe to drive to the airport on that day?

Answer: Answer: Tropical Storm Laura is now a Category 1 Hurricane and is expected to intensify today in the Gulf Coast before making landfall late Wednesday. As of Tuesday, Laura will be a Cat. 3 hurricane at landfall which will be late Wednesday night into early Tuesday morning. On the current track, the worst of the storm would pass east of Houston, but our weather team has been watching this activity second by second and it looks like even a slight change in direction could spell trouble for the city and coastal areas. Our team also states that with a landfall to our east there will still be impacts in Southeast Texas. So, as of Tuesday, we can say Laura will be out of our viewing area by Thursday-- but we can not say at this time what kind of storm damage we’ll be dealing with.

Please pay close attention to our storm team coverage, Frank Billingsley, Britta Merwin, Khambrel Marshall, Justin Stapleton and Eric Braate will be tracking Laura’s every move and will provide the latest updates as they become available.