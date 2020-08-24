Severe weather social media: This is who we’re following for the best, up-to-the-minute hurricane information

HOUSTON – As the Houston-area and the Gulf Coast is bracing for severe storms, it is very important to keep connected with accurate local, state, and national social media accounts.
The following list below contains social media accounts from local and national connections and sometimes websites with all the latest information if applicable.
KPRC 2 meteorologists and our traffic expert
KPRC 2 meteorologists are staying on top of both Laura and Marco with all the latest information as it comes in.
Frank Billingsley
- Facebook: facebook.com/FrankBillingsley
- Instagram: kprc2frankbillingsley
- Twitter: @KPRC2Frank
- Blog: click2houston.com/weatherblog
Britta Merwin
- Facebook: facebook.com/kprc2brittamerwin
- Instagram: kprc2brittamerwin
- Twitter: @KPRC2Britta
Justin Stapleton
- Facebook: facebook.com/KPRC2JustinStapleton
- Instagram: kprc2justinstapleton
- Twitter: @KPRC2Justin
Khambrel Marshall
- Facebook: facebook.com/kprc2khambrelmarshall
- Instagram: kprc2khambrel
- Twitter: @KPRC2Khambrel
Eric Braate
- Facebook: facebook.com/ericbraate
- Twitter: @KPRC2Eric
- Instagram: kprc2ericbraate
Anavid Reyes - KPRC 2 Traffic Expert
- Facebook: facebook.com/KPRC2AnavidReyes
- Instagram: kprc2anavid
- Twitter: @KPRC2Anavid
Federal social media
Both the NWS and the National Hurricane Center are issuing advisories on both Laura and Marco.
NWS Houston/Galveston
- Twitter: @NWSHouston
- Facebook: facebook.com/NWSHousto
National Hurricane Center
- Twitter: @NHC_Atlantic
- Facebook: facebook.com/NWSNHC
Houston-area meteorologists
The following local meteorologists are also providing the latest info on Laura and Marco in the local sector.
Jeff Lindner, Meteorologist and Director of Harris County Flood Control District
- Twitter: @JeffLindner
Offices of Emergency Management
County and state-level OEMs that provide evacuation plus information from local and state officials
State of Texas Division of Emergency Management
- Facebook: facebook.com/TexasOEM
Harris County Office of Emergency Management
- Twitter: @readyharris
- Website: readyharris.org
Harris County Flood Control District
- Facebook: facebook.com/hcfcd
Galveston County Office of Emergency Management
- Twitter: @GalvestonOEM
- Facebook: facebook.com/GalvestonOEM
Brazoria County Office of Emergency Management
- Twitter: @BrazoriaCounty
Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management
- Twitter: @fbcoem
- Facebook: facebook.com/fbcoem
Chambers County Office of Emergency Management
- Facebook: facebook.com/ChambersCountyTexas
Local and State Government
Notable local/state social media accounts providing storm updates depending on county.
Sylvester Turner - Mayor of Houston
- Twitter: @SylvesterTurner
- Facebook: facebook.com/houstonmayor
Greg Abbott - Governor of Texas
- Twitter: @GregAbbott_TX
- Facebook: facebook.com/TexasGovernor
Lina Hidalgo - Harris County Judge
- Twitter: @HarrisCoJudge
- Facebook: facebook.com/HarrisCoJudge
K.P. George - Fort Bend County Judge
- Twitter: @JudgeKPGeorge
- Facebook: facebook.com/FortBendCountyJudge