Gerald Hines, real estate mogul and namesake of Houston’s waterwall, dead at 95

HOUSTON – Gerald D. Hines, the founder and chairman of the Hines real estate firm, died Sunday, according to his son Jeffrey C. Hines. He was 95.

Hines established his Houston-based company in 1957, which “transformed” local real estate and helped shape the Houston market.

“Hines was revered for his ability to enhance urban landscapes and add lasting value to communities through innovative design concepts, intelligent planning, unmatched efficiency, trendsetting features, and the highest possible standard of quality,” a release about Hines’ passing read.

Hines believed in showcasing memorable designs by notable architects was the key to success. That belief led to him working with several well-known architects and reshaping the skylines of cities around the world, including Houston.

He was the mastermind behind several local landmarks including One Shell Plaza, The Galleria, Pennzoil Place, Bank of America Plaza, JPMorgan Chase Tower and Williams Tower.

“Among his proudest accomplishments are the Gerald D. Hines College of Architecture at the University of Houston and the establishment of the Urban Land Institute’s Gerald D. Hines Student Urban Design Competition,” the release said.

The Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park on Post Oak Boulevard is named after the mogul.

His son released a statement that said: “Beyond his significant, impactful career and his pioneering contributions to architecture, sustainability and the built environment, Dad felt his greatest achievement is the team of dedicated professionals who have, and will continue to, carry on his legacy of peerless quality, integrity and innovation.”

