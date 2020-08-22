92ºF

Local News

Galveston County Judge prepares residents for potential tropical weather

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Tags: weather, Galveston County, Mark Henry, tropical weather
Galveston County Judge Mark Henry holds a press conference Saturday regarding Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco in front of the Galveston County Office of Emergency Management.
Galveston County Judge Mark Henry holds a press conference Saturday regarding Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco in front of the Galveston County Office of Emergency Management. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Galveston County Judge Mark Henry holds a press conference Saturday regarding Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco in front of the Galveston County Office of Emergency Management.

The Galveston County Office of Emergency Management continues to prepare for the potential tropical weather that could impact the region early next week.

Here is the full press conference:

Galveston weather update

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry holds a press conference Saturday regarding Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco in front of the Galveston County Office of Emergency Management. READ MORE: https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2020/08/22/watch-live-galveston-county-judge-prepares-residents-for-potential-tropical-weather/

Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Saturday, August 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: